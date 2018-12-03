Local News

CHP arrests man accused of manslaughter in deadly Inyokern hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CHP officers arrested a man for manslaughter and hit and run after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a Ridgecrest motorcyclist last week.

The CHP office in Mojave said 44-year-old Morgyn Dobson was arrested Friday on felony manslaughter and hit-and-run charges in the crash that killed Sean Chromi last weekend in Inyokern.

The crash happened Nov. 24, at around 5:30 p.m. on Bowman Road east of Brown Road.

Another 47-year-old man was severely injured in the crash, according to CHP.

CHP said officers caught up with Dobson who was treated at a local hospital. Dobson was eventually booked at the Central Receiving Facility.

Dobson is due in court Tuesday, according to a Kern County inmate database.

