CHP arrests man accused of manslaughter in deadly Inyokern hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - CHP officers arrested a man for manslaughter and hit and run after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a Ridgecrest motorcyclist last week.
The CHP office in Mojave said 44-year-old Morgyn Dobson was arrested Friday on felony manslaughter and hit-and-run charges in the crash that killed Sean Chromi last weekend in Inyokern.
The crash happened Nov. 24, at around 5:30 p.m. on Bowman Road east of Brown Road.
Another 47-year-old man was severely injured in the crash, according to CHP.
CHP said officers caught up with Dobson who was treated at a local hospital. Dobson was eventually booked at the Central Receiving Facility.
Dobson is due in court Tuesday, according to a Kern County inmate database.
