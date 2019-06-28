CHP announces Fourth of July weekend Maximum Enforcement Period begins July 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is reminding motorists its officers will be on the lookout for suspected drunk drivers the Fourth of July holiday during its Maximum Enforcement Period.

The Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.

Officers will look for drivers possibly impaired by alcohol or drugs during the period.

CHP says during last year’s Maximum Enforcement Period at least 18 people were killed in collisions throughout the state and 389 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.