CHP announces $27 million in grant funding to combat drunken drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday announced the availability of $27 million in grant funding for local communities to put toward combating drunken driving.

The funding provided as a result of Proposition 64 will be administered to local grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs regarding impaired driving, according to a release. Funding for the grants comes from a tax on the cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis products sold in California since January 2018.

The CHP’s Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program will award grants based on a competitive process to California law enforcement agencies and local toxicology laboratories meeting the eligibility requirements described in the 2021 Request for Application, available on the CHP website, the release said. A virtual workshop will be held Jan. 6 to answer questions from potential grant applicants. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 7 through Feb. 23. for programs beginning July 1, 2021.



Those interested can learn more about the program, obtain workshop updates and view the 2021 Request for Application by visiting the Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program page on the CHP’s website, under the Programs and Services tab.