BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is back open and California Highway Patrol escorts are beginning southbound and northbound, according to CHP and Caltrans.

We have now begun escorting north and southbound I-5 traffic. Drive safely and patiently, continuing to watch your speed and following distances. pic.twitter.com/H7YLih3rha — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) December 30, 2021

Update: southbound I-5 through the Grapevine is OPEN to traffic with CHP escorts. Northbound lanes expected to open by 3:45 p.m. https://t.co/4h5lSAbwK8 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 30, 2021

The pass will reopen, but expect delays over the pass, CPH said. CHP is also asking drivers to keep monitoring the weather and roadway conditions.

❄️🚧I-5 over Grapevine CHP and CalTrans crews are getting ready to re-open the pass. Expect delays and continue to monitor weather and roadway conditions before you travel 🚧❄️ #CHP #CalTrans #Grapevine #TrafficAlert #snow #travel #CHPNewhall #CHPFortTejon — CHP Central Division (@CHPCentralDiv) December 30, 2021

