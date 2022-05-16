BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol and the Bakersfield Police Department will each hold a Peace Officers’ Memorial on Thursday.

CHP will hold their memorial at 8:30 a.m. at CHP Bakersfield on Compagnoni Street.

CHP will honor 16 CHP officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. A special tribute will be paid to Officer Scott Merritt who died in the line of duty in September 2021 due to complications from Covid-19.

The event is open to the public.

The Bakersfield Police Department also plans to hold their Peace Officers Memorial Thursday morning.

The event is scheduled for 7 a.m. in front of the BPD headquarters on Truxtun Avenue.

All lanes of Truxtun Avenue will be closed between H Street and Eye Street from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.