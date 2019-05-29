CHP: 45 DUI arrests in Bakersfield area during Memorial Day weekend
The California Highway Patrol officers were busy over the Memorial Day holiday.
Bakersfield CHP says 45 people were arrested for driving under the influence from Friday to Monday.
No one was killed in crashes on local roads, but 21 people were killed in collisions across the state. Nearly 1,000 people were arrested for DUI.
