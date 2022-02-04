CHP: 4 arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed teen, Angel Berumen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people have been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run accident that killed Angel Berumen, 16, last month, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at a residence in East Bakersfield where pieces of evidence were located in connection to the hit-and-run crash that killed Berumen, according to CHP. A red Chevrolet truck was located at another location in southwest Bakersfield and was taken in as evidence including cell phones and video.

Once officers conducted all interviews with suspects they arrested the suspected driver, Juan Rodelas Ortega, 48, of Bakersfield, who allegedly hit Berumen and left him in the center divider on Niles Street, according to CHP. Ortega faces charges of a felony hit and run, conspiracy, concealment and destruction of evidence, and aiding and abetting.

Officers also arrested Liliana Cidrojas, 49, Anahy Gisselle Rodelas, 21, and Osbaldo Quintero Ortega, 22, all of Bakersfield in connection to the case, according to CHP. They all face charges of conspiracy, concealment and destruction of evidence, and aiding and abetting.

Rodelas’ bail is set at $500,000 and is due in court Feb. 7, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office inmate information.