BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four men were arrested for allegedly operating a chop shop in East Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 1 p.m. Kern County Auto Theft Taskforce (KernCATT) went to East 21st Street east of Union Avenue to conduct inspections of multiple auto repair businesses, according to highway patrol.

Agents with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Bureau of Automotive Repair and KernCATT inspected businesses where they found multiple stolen vehicles in the process of being stripped and parted out, according to CHP. During the inspection, 16 stolen vehicles and components were located along with a loaded “ghost” handgun.









Officers arrested Fancisco Ceja, 30, Dajon Cooper, 25, Osvaldo Medina, 35, and Antonio Ramirez, 24, according to CHP. They face multiple auto theft charges and charges of operating a chop shop.

KernCATT’s goal is to combat the current and growing auto theft problems within the greater Kern County Area, according to highway patrol. The taskforce is made up of CHP officers and detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department.