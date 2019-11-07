CHP: 1 person suffers major injuries in head-on collision north of Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a driver suffered major injuries in a head-on collision Wednesday night north of Shafter.

The collision was reported at 9:15 p.m. at Kimberlina Road near Shafter Avenue.

CHP says a driver in a Mitsubishi Eclipse heading eastbound collided with a big rig with an empty trailer heading westbound on Kimberlina Road.

According to CHP, for unknown reasons the driver of the Mitsubishi drifted into the path of the big rig. The driver of the Mitsubishi was airlifted to Kern Medical with major injuries.

Kimberlina Road remains closed just west of Shafter Avenue.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.