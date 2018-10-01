CHP: 1 dead in suspected DUI crash along Weedpatch Highway

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 55-year-old man died in a suspected DUI crash on along Weedpatch Highway near Lamont on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Weedpatch Highway just north of Mountain View Road.

According to CHP, the 55-year-old man driving a Toyota Matrix rear ended a GMC pickup truck carrying five people that was trying to make a left turn.

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seat belt and died of his injuries. The five people in the GMC suffered minor injuries, but were not hospitalized, CHP said.

The coroner's office has not identified the man killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield CHP office at 396-6600.