BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The final numbers are in for the 8th Annual Chocolate Affair, held Saturday night at Luigi’s.

Organizers say they surpassed last year’s total this time around, raising more than $65-thousand dollars.

Last year’s event brought in more than $52,000, allowing the charity to give out more than 23,000 brand-new books to local children.

Guests at the event enjoyed live music, dinner from Luigi’s Restaurant, and of course, chocolate from local bakeries.

All proceeds benefit the early childhood education programs at United Way of Kern County.