BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipotle is set to open two new restaurant locations in Bakersfield this month, with one opening this Friday.

The restaurant stated that a new location in the shopping center near the intersection of White Lane and Buena Vista Road will be opening Friday, Dec. 22. Another location at the intersection of Panama Lane and Old River Road is slated to open before the end of the month.

The restaurant said that both new locations will feature the “Chipotlane” — a drive-thru pickup lane allowing customers to pick up orders placed online without leaving their vehicle.

Officials say guests will be able to try the fan-favorite Carne Asada at the locations for a limited time.

Both locations will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. The locations are also hiring. To learn more, visit Chipotle’s website.

Officials say that the two new locations marks eight total Chipotle restaurants in Bakersfield. The locations are also the first in the city to feature “Chipotlanes.”