Chipotle wants to thank nurses so it’s offering those with a valid nursing license or ID a little deal today.

Nurses can get a free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos when they buy a meal of equal or lesser value.

The promotion is happening at Chipotle locations across the country today, including those here in Kern County.

Chipotle says because the company knows nurses have crazy schedules, the promotion is valid from opening time until they close tonight .