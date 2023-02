BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chipman Junior High has been recognized for 2023 by the California Schools to Watch program.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced that 77 high-performing middle-grade California schools had earned the distinction, including 36 schools new to the list for this year.

Thurmond said the high-performing schools demonstrate “academic excellence, social equity, and responsiveness to the needs of young kids.”

This is Chipman’s first time on the list.