Ching Yen restaurant closed due to cockroach infestation, live roach found in plate of dumplings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ching Yen restaurant was closed by health inspectors who found cockroaches throughout the kitchen area, including a live roach on a plate of dumplings, according to Kern Public Health officials.

The closure happened Sept. 29 at the restaurant on Columbus Street, west of Haley Street and south of University Avenue.

“Operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision-making skills,” the inspection report says. “Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation.”