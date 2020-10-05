Ching Yen restaurant closed due to cockroach infestation, live roach found in plate of dumplings

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ching Yen restaurant was closed by health inspectors who found cockroaches throughout the kitchen area, including a live roach on a plate of dumplings, according to Kern Public Health officials.

The closure happened Sept. 29 at the restaurant on Columbus Street, west of Haley Street and south of University Avenue.

“Operator/employee did not demonstrate correct decision-making skills,” the inspection report says. “Facility remained in operation during active vermin infestation.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News