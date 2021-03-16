China Peak’s First Responder Day pushed back one week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — China Peak Ski Resort has postponed its First Responder Day to March 26 due to snow in the forecast this Friday.

The event will include reduced prices on lift tickets, rentals and lessons for EMT, Cal Fire, fire, police, sheriff and U.S. Forest Service staff. Twenty percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Sierra Resiliency Fund, plus $2 from every Forest Strong beer sold. Donations are also welcome.

Live music will start at 1 p.m. at the Day Lodge Sun Deck. Click here for more information.