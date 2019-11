LAKESHORE, Calif. (KGET) — China Peak Mountain Resort will open for the season Saturday after receiving more than 4 feet of snow in a 38-hour period.

Another 2 to 3 feet of snow may fall from Friday through Sunday.

In related news, Alta Sierra Ski Resort is expected to open Dec. 6.

