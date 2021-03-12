China Peak Ski Resort receives new snowfall, anticipates staying open through mid-April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mid-week storm is a welcome sight for snow resorts. China Peak Ski Resort says they are looking forward to a big weekend.

Management at the resort north of Fresno in the Sierra Nevada mountains said about 18 to 24 inches of new snow fell during the recent storm.

The resort says Highway 168 is open and clear but you should always check for traffic conditions before leaving your home.

China Peak thanked the community for its support during what they called a challenging ski season. They anticipate staying open through April 11 or April 18.