China Peak set to open Sunday for season pass holders

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KGET) — China Peak has confirmed that it will reopen its slopes for the new season on Sunday.

The ski resort said it will open at 9 a.m. for season pass holders. The Chair 6 liftline will be open, serving Academy Run, which is approximately 1.5 miles long and rated for intermediate level skiers and riders. Beginner terrain will not be available when the resort reopens.

China Peak said the Day Lodge, Buckhorn, Jack’s Place, the cafeteria, ski and snowboard rentals and the Sport Shop will be open. The inn is set to open Dec. 18 for holiday lodging and dining, the resort said.

The upcoming reopening of China Peak will be for season pass holders only. No lift ticket customers are being accepted until Dec. 5, according to the ski resort. Beginner terrain and ski/ride lessons won’t be available until at least Dec. 5.

China Peak will be observing all COVID-19 policies, including social distancing, requiring masks, indoor limitations and more.

For more information or to purchase a season pass, visit skichinapeak.com.