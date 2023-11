BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The China Peak Mountain Resort is set to open Saturday, Dec. 2 with terrain for all abilities.

Tim Cohee, President of California Mountain Resort Company, says there has been an excellent run of cold nights.

Snowmaking will continue over the weekend, according to Cohee.

China Peak Mountain Resort is located off Highway 168 just north of Fresno and is about a three to four-hour drive from downtown Bakersfield.