China Peak is opening for the ski season Friday

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KGPE) – China Peak is set to open Friday – after the area received heavy snowfall.

China Peak conditions are looking good for their opening. Officials say they hope to have most of the mountain open with 4 feet of snow at the base – and 5 to 6 feet in the higher elevations.

However, the site continues to deal with staffing issues but they have had luck finding employees.

The ski resort will open Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. China Peak is located at 59265 Hwy. 168 in Lakeshore.

For more information, visit China Peak’s website.

