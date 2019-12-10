China Lake expected to get $1.15B to repair damage from earthquakes

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake is expected to get $1.15 billion to help rebuild the station after sustaining major damage from several earthquakes in July.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy said that the Conference Report that accompanies the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act will provide the funding, as well as an additional $64 million for runway and taxi extensions at the base.

“China Lake plays an essential role in defending our national security, and I am pleased that this bill works to guarantee the base has the resources it needs to remain on the cutting edge of weapons technology development,” McCarthy said. “The House is expected to vote on this bill tomorrow, and I look forward to supporting it so that President Trump can sign it into law.”

According to the Conference Report, nearly half of the funding — $514 million — would go toward replacing Hanger 3. Around $202 million would go toward the Michelson Mission Systems Integration Laboratory.

Here are a few of the smaller projects:

Magazines and inert storage facility — $138.9 million

Planning and design — $89.3 million

Air Operations Facility and Air Traffic Control Tower — $70.9 million

Community support facilities – $85.7 million

Aircraft parking apron in support of Hangar 2 replacement — $50.8 million

The earthquakes were estimated to have caused more than $5 billion in damage to the naval base, according to the Navy Times.