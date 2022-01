BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Westbound China Grade Loop at Alfred Harrell Highway will be closed for four days starting Tuesday, according to the City of Bakersfield.

The closure is required for crews to make repairs on the shoulder and road, according to the city. The closure will start at 7 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to last until 4 p.m. Friday.

The city says a detour will be put in place at Alfred Harrell Highway at Fairfax Road. The detour will reroute drivers to westbound Panorama Drive.