China Garden restaurant closed by health department over vermin infestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Health inspectors ordered China Garden restaurant to close because of a vermin infestation.

Kern County Public Health ordered management to close the restaurant until it shows it has cleaned up.

An inspection report dated July 1, inspectors noted the owner and employees continued to operate the restaurant, even in the midst of a vermin infestation. Inspectors observed vermin droppings in different areas of the restaurant, the report stated.

The restaurant is located at 4721 Planz Road.