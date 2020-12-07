Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving benefiting Lauren Small Children’s Center set for Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET 17 News is partnering with Telemundo Valle Central, 101.5 KGFM and 96.9 La Caliente to help raise money to improve medical care for children in Kern County.

The annual Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving is being held on Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the KGET 17 studios. Anchors Jim Scott and Tami Mlcoch will host the event, which supports children who are cared for at the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital.

Stories about local kids and their families will be shared throughout the day to encourage viewers to “put their money where the miracles are.” Viewers are asked to help make a difference by making a donation.

“Our community has always been committed to the kids and the CMN Day of Giving, and in this year of uncertainty, we hope that commitment remains stronger than ever,” said Robin Woodward, program director of CMN at Memorial Hospital.

To assist in the giving efforts, sponsors Chevron, Valley Strong Credit Union and Walter Mortensen Insurance will be matching donations. All money raised will help children at the Lauren Small Children’s Center.

Residents can donate on Wednesday or donate now by visiting miraclemaker.org or texting KGET to 51555.