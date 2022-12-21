BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas toy drive wrapped this week and on Wednesday, hundreds of those gifts got into the hands of kids and teens at The Open Door Network.

Dozens of kids had a chance to walk through and pick one toy for themselves. Parents also got to walk through and pick a toy that they can wrap to surprise their children on Christmas morning.

CEO of The Open Door Network Lauren Skidmore said they expect a couple hundred families to collect a toy through Thursday.

The kids in attendance on Wednesday even got a visit from Santa Claus. The 17 Days of Christmas toy drive also collected toys for kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County. Those toys will get handed out on Friday.