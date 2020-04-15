Children First, Los Reyes Market to distribute groceries to needy families tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nonprofit organization Children First is partnering with Los Reyes Market to distribute groceries to 300 families at Williams and Casa Loma elementary schools.

On Thursday, groceries will be distributed at 11 a.m. at Williams Elementary, located at 1201 Williams St. Each family will receive milk, eggs, beans, rice, tortillas, vegetable oil, cereal and lentils.

Groceries were delivered to families at Casa Loma earlier today with the assistance of City Councilman Andrae Gonzales.

“During this public health and economic crisis, many families are in desperate need of basic necessities, especially in food in-secure neighborhoods,” Children First said.

For more information, visit childrenfirstcampaign.org.