BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The name of a 2-year-old girl who apparently drowned Saturday has been released.

Brooklyn Marie Brown died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Corazon Court, near Breckenridge and Vineland roads, according to coroner’s officials. She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical.

This incident is a reminder for parents and caretakers to always keep an eye on children around water even if they know how to swim. Homeowners can also install self-closing, or self-latching devices on gates and doors that lead to pools.

Parents and anyone who supervises children are also encouraged to learn CPR.