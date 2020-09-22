UPDATE: Man, 2 children wounded in drive-by shooting in South Bakersfield

UPDATE: The Bakersfield Police Department said an investigation revealed that a vehicle occupied by a 35-year-old black woman, 20-year-old man and three children — ages 3, 5 and 9 — were struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting.

The department said the vehicle was exiting Highway 58 at the eastbound South H Street off-ramp when it stopped for a red light. As the light turned green, a dark-colored SUV pulled up along the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and an occupant opened fire.

The man, along with the 3-year-old and 9-year-old, were wounded in the shooting, according to BPD. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries and are expected to survive.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – According to the California Highway Patrol’s website, a child was struck by a stray bullet in South Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. CHP responded to the area of Highway 58 and South H Street to reports of shots fired. According to the CHP website, Bakersfield Police found a shell casing in the area.

We have reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department but have not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.