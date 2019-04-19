Local News

Child sex abuse trial pushed back for former cocktail lounge owner and ex-girlfriend

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 11:07 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 11:15 AM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The trial of a former owner of a downtown Bakersfield cocktail lounge and his ex-girlfriend on charges they committed sex acts with an 11-year-old girl has been pushed back to September.

In court Friday, Judge John W. Lua set a trial date of Sept. 16 for Frank Mark Sanchez and Tauney Lee Van Sickle, with a motions date of July 24. 

It's likely the new trial date will also be pushed back. Sanchez's public defender, Paul Cadman, said in court he won't be ready for trial for a year.

Van Sickle is represented by David A. Torres, and Alexandria Ottoman is prosecuting the case. 

Sanchez, former owner of the Green Room, is accused by the alleged victim, now an adult, of engaging in sex acts with her for years. She said the abuse began when she was 5 years old.

Sanchez admitted to the abuse, police said in court documents.

Van Sickle dated Sanchez years ago and was filmed engaging in sex acts with the child when the girl was 11, according to court documents. She admitted committing the acts to make money for a "sex blog" run by Sanchez, police said in the documents. 

The Green Room closed following Sanchez's arrest in December 2017.

