Child safety tips around pools, lakes this summer

As the temperatures rise, more people are going to head to pools and lakes to cool down and it’s important to stay safe.

Here are some safety tips to remember:

  • Remember to always have someone watching children as they play in or near the water.
  • Always keep a phone and first aid kit near the pool just in case of an emergency.
  • Parents should also try to learn CPR should their child need it.
  • Keep in mind, if a child is drowning, you might not hear them splashing around in the water.
  • Most drownings occur when a child slips under the water, so be sure to look below the surface of the water as children swim to spot signs of trouble.

