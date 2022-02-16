Child mask protest at Rosedale Union School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California lifted its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. However, students and teachers must still mask up in schools.

Parents are demanding the end to the child mask mandate across Kern County schools.

The mask mandate in schools has been a hot topic for months but with the indoor mask mandate being lifted for vaccinated people students are still required to keep them on. This sparked an outcry of protest from parents across the state.

“If you want to wear the mask wear the mask but at this point it’s time to take them off our kids,” Tameka Bluebaugh a mother of four from the Rosedale Union School District said.

Many parents at Tuesday’s Rosedale board meeting claim masks don’t do anything, even though health professionals say masks can and have saved lives.

“Why are we Rosedale still enforcing masks,” one protestor said. “Masks do not prevent the spread of COVID. If adults don’t need them anymore then why do children who are not statistically at risk?”

Some protestors facing push back at home as some schools force students who refuse to wear a mask to go home.

“My sixth grader got sent home today,” Bluebaugh said. “I got on the phone with my son and I said, ‘You don’t want to wear a mask?’ and he said, ‘No’ and I said ‘Okay.’ He had to sit in the office until his dad came to pick him up but we fully support him.”

Parents expressed their frustration throughout the board meeting but the board says it can’t remove the mask mandate until the state allows them.