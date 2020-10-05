Child abuse concerns during distance learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The shift to distance learning has caused a number of issues for children in Kern County, but one of the most severe impacts of online school is a dramatic decrease in child abuse and neglect reporting.

As the classroom shifted to the living room this past spring, Pam Holiwell, Assistant Director of Kern County’s Child Protective Services, says calls centered around child abuse came to a halt.

“We saw a pretty large drop from April 2019 to April 2020,” said Holiwell. “There was about a 66% drop.”

Now seven months into virtual schooling, the numbers remain troubling.

“Since children were no longer in school, teachers didn’t have access to the children,” said Holiwell. “There was a drop in our referrals here as well as nationwide,” said Holiwell.

To combat the lack of in-person communication, she says teachers have been sent additional training and reminders on what to look for, not in the classroom, but through the screen.

“We provide mandated reporter training to the various school districts in Kern County,” said Holiwell.

This includes making sure the students keep their cameras on at all times so teachers can pay close attention to what’s going on in the background and encouraging students to message them directly.

“Teachers can see into a child’s home environment for the first time now,” said Holiwell.

Holiwell says she’s encouraged by the added attention educators are paying their children’s environment.

“When classes started in Kern County about mid-August, there was a 31% drop, and then in September, it got down to 20%,” said Holiwell. “So the referrals are increasing.”

However, she says our community needs to better support our educators and make sure kids at risk are reported to CPS during a time of remote learning.

If you suspect child abuse you’re encouraged to call the Child Abuse Hotline at 661-631-6011.

The Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault hotline is 661-327-1091.