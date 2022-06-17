BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley Deputies were dispatched to Kern Valley Hospital to investigate a suspicious case involving a child on June 3, according to a press release by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies learned the 3-year-old girl was from Onyx and suffered injuries from playing with the family’s puppies while left accidentally unattended for approximately 10 minutes, according to a sheriff’s release.

She was transferred to a children’s hospital for treatment, KCSO said. An investigation revealed no criminal negligence on the parents part.