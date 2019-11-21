Child, 2, identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KGET) — A 2-year-old girl who died following a crash in Stevenson Ranch near Santa Clarita has been identified.

Lydia Lopez died Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The child’s 6-year-old sister, Kathleen Lopez, also died from injuries suffered in the Monday morning crash.

The California Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old woman later identified as Nan Zhang was driving a 2019 Subaru northbound on Old Road when she veered into the southbound lanes, struck a curb, traffic sign and SoCal Edison box. The vehicle then entered the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and hit another traffic signal, a tree and a traffic signal box.

The vehicle came to a rest on the northwest corner of Pico Canyon Road and Old Road and then caught fire. Zhang and the children were pulled from the vehicle by good Samaritans.