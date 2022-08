BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets.

A 17 news photographer at the scene said the child was transported to a local hospital and conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.