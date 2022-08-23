BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield on Aug. 11, according to the coroner’s office. He was transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he died on Aug. 13.

The coroner’s office conducted a post-death examination and determined his cause of death to be drowning and the manner was an accident.