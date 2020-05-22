Chief Steve Alvidrez Foundation awards scholarships to two local students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Chief Steve Alvidrez Scholarship Foundation awarded scholarships to two students planning on careers in law enforcement.

Two local students received $1,500 scholarships from the Chief Steve Alvidrez Foundation. The foundation also awarded South High $3,000 to fund its criminology program.

Emily Underwood was awarded her scholarship at her home Thursday.

“I want to thank my friends and family. Everyone that was here today supporting me. I want to thank all my role models,” Underwood said.

Allison Staricka is the second student to receive a scholarship. She is graduating from Centennial High School with a 4.375 GPA and plans to attend Penn State to double major in political science and criminology.

Chief Steve Alvidrez was the police chief of the Kern High School District, but was killed by a drunk driver in 2011. The foundation awards students pursuing higher education in criminology or law enforcement.