Chief of Police in California City gives update on two missing boys investigation

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) – It’s been almost a month and a half since 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West were reported missing in California City. This case has left many still looking for answers. But even after all this time, authorities haven’t found anything.

“For them to just disappear out of the backyard without anyone seeing or anyone knowing,” said Chief of Police Jon Walker. “First of all its very frustrating, it’s very tragic and its a major mystery.”

Chief Walker says these boys couldn’t have gone missing on their own. He believes someone knows something. The reward for anyone with information on the boys is at 100 thousand dollars. There are three law enforcement agencies and a whole city dedicated to finding them.

“we as a department, we as a community, we as a city. We’re emotionally involved in this thing. We consider those kids our kids, and we’re not used to this kind of thing happening in our town.”

Despite the cold weather and winds at 35 miles per hour, neighbors held a vigil Monday to pray for the two boys.

“It was very encouraging to know that people still want to find out and theyre in it with us. They want to find the kids as badly as we do.”

But some members of the community have decided to take matters into their own hands, trespassing and sometimes breaking into the house of the two boys. Chief Walker says he will arrest anyone caught doing this.

“Keep off the property, it’s still private property,” Walker said. “I don’t want them on the property or anywhere because they’re going to disturb the investigation.”

He says his department still has some leads to follow. But it’s not looking like a recovery mission anytime soon.

“every morning when I wake up, I say todays the day,” Walker said. “Has it happened yet, no. Do we feel that eventually it will? Ya we do.”

Anyone with information can call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606. To remain anonymous you can call the secret witness line at 322-4040.