BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard has been appointed a Kern County judge by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Richard, who has been with the Public Defender’s Office since 2008 and rose to second-in-command, will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Ralph Wyatt, according to a release from Newsom’s office.

Richard has handled numerous high-profile cases, recently representing former deputy David Keith Rogers in his penalty phase retrial. A mistrial was declared after jurors failed to decide whether Rogers should get death or life without parole for killing two prostitutes in the 1980s.

At present, Richard is representing Darnell Pierce on charges including first-degree murder in the shooting death of a business associate. Pierce’s trial began this week.

Richard earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She is a Democrat.