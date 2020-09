BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Up to eight hens can be raised by nearly anyone with a backyard in the city of Bakersfield, the city council decided Wednesday.

The council voted 4-3 to approve an ordinance for a tiered system when it comes to regulating the distance between a chicken coop and a neighboring home. People can raise four hens with 10 feet of distance from another residential building, five to 6 hens with a 12-foot gap and seven or eight hens with a 20-foot gap.