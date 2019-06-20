Chickenpox may be present at Mesa Verde

Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center reported to Kern County Public Health Services on Friday that a detainee may have chickenpox.

Public Health has confirmed that a patient at Mesa Verde has been having symptoms consistent with chickenpox. Public Health has been keeping in direct contact with Mesa Verde in order to monitor the situation.

The best way to prevent chicken pox is to get the vaccine, according to Public Health.

We have reached out to the warden at Mesa Verde about the situation but have not received a comment yet.