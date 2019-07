Tuesday is cow appreciation day at Chick-fil-A, and you can get a free entrée if you dress up for it.

To get the free entree, all you have to do is show up dressed like a cow or wear any sort of cow apparel.

Bakersfield’s Chick-fil-A on California Avenue is participating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The promotion has been going on for 15 years.

Last year, nearly two million people showed up dressed up, ready to chow down.