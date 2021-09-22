Chick-Fil-A to reopen in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Chick-Fil-A plans to reopen in November, after closing in August for a remodeling project, the restaurant announced.

Related Content Chick-Fil-A closed temporarily for remodeling project

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday morning. They are also hiring in anticipation of its reopening. They are looking for kitchen and customer service positions. New employees will get a starting wage of $17 an hour or $14 if they’re still in high school.

Chick-Fil-A also offers employees free meals, leadership and scholarship opportunities and guaranteed Sundays off.

You can apply for a position here.