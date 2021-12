BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chick-fil-A reopened its doors to long lines of customers in Bakersfield.

The Chick-fil-A at California Avenue and Stockdale Highway had closed for several months for remodeling.

Thursday’s lunch line was so long, the drive-thru line wrapped around back onto California Avenue blocking traffic. The California and Stockdale restaurant is the only Chick-fil-A in Bakersfield.