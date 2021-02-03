Chick-fil-A looking to open new restaurant in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chick-fil-A is looking to open a new location in northwest Bakersfield.

Tonight, the City Council will consider a zoning change for 9030 Rosedale Hwy. from retail space to fast food space with a drive-thru, allowing the company to build a new restaurant at the location. City staff is recommending that the council approve the change.

If approved, Chick-fil-A would take over the space of the former Pier 1 Imports in the Northwest Promenade. This would be Chick-fil-A’s second location in Bakersfield, as the company already operates a restaurant at 5260 Stockdale Hwy.