BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant in northwest Bakersfield are moving forward.

The company’s permit was finalized on Dec. 20, according to the city. The chain will tear down the existing building and build a new restaurant with dual drive-thru windows.

The City Council unanimously approved to rezone the lot at the Northwest Promenade off Rosedale Highway, at the former location of Pier 1.