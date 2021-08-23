Chick-Fil-A closing Thursday for remodeling project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is some bittersweet news for Chick-Fil-A fans. The company announced it’s closing the Bakersfield location Thursday for several months to begin a remodeling project.

The remodeling will help streamline service for customers and improve conditions for their employees. The company didn’t provide a reopening date. Chick-Fil-A says employees can still earn their normal paycheck by completing training videos and personal development courses during the closure.

The nearest Chick-Fil-A locations are in Fresno, Palmdale and Santa Clarita. A second Bakersfield Chick-Fil-A location is set to open on Rosedale Highway in the future.