BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second Chick-fil-A location in Bakersfield is finally opening next month.

Chick-fil-A at the Northwest Promenade on Rosedale Highway is opening July 13, according to a social media post. The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for its grand opening.

“We are so excited to serve our community and create a restaurant that is a destination for great food and uncommon care,” the store’s Facebook page said.

Construction has been ongoing at the location that used to be home to a Pier 1 Imports store.

The opening has been in the works since 2021. Chick-fil-A needed a zoning change approved by the city council to convert the space from retail to a fast food space allowing for a drive-thru.

