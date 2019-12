The Assistance League Bakersfield will host it’s annual Chez Noel Holiday Home Tour on Friday and Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ticket holders can visit three holiday decorated homes.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at the following locations:

Bargain Box Thrift Store – 1924 Q St.

Victoria’s – 9000 Ming Ave.

Sugar Daddy’s – 5512 Stockdale Hwy

Studio Bliss – 3100 19th St., Suite 300

For more information call 861-9223 or visit here.